Pennsylvania teens face charges for allowing boy, 2, to use vaping device

SEWARD, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teenagers in western Pennsylvania face charges after police say they allowed a 2-year-old boy in their care to use a vaping device.

State police say the toddler took the device from a nightstand in a Westmoreland County home and began to use it. They said an 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl babysitting the boy permitted him to inhale from the device, and one or both young women recorded the incident which was then posted to Snapchat.

Authorities became aware of the video after a tip was made to the Safe2Say Something reporting system. Police then notified the child’s parents, who were unaware of the incident.

Police said the child is seen coughing after inhaling from the device but did not display any other visible effects. They said the device is believed to have contained 3% nicotine but no THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Both teens face charges of endangering the welfare of a child. They have no family relationship with the child, police said.

