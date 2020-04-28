Wolf administration to announce which Pennsylvania counties able to start reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration is expected to announce on Friday which counties and regions can start the phased reopening of the state next week.

Gov. Wolf previously stated some areas can start lifting restrictions on his stay-at-home on May 8. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the administration will be announcing which counties can start doing so but was vague regarding the exact criterion for reopening.

A point of emphasis has circled around one specific metric, having less than 50 cases per 100,000 residents. Levine maintains that specific metric is among others the administration is taking into account and should not be overemphasized. She did qualify, however, stating that it would be difficult to see a region reopening without passing that benchmark.

Pennsylvania announced last week an extensive plan for how the commonwealth anticipates moving forward from coronavirus, which is gradually, and in stages.

The stages are designated as red, yellow, and green. The state is still currently under red, although some areas will be transitioning to yellow next week and have some restrictions of the stay-at-home order loosen.

Friday is also the target date for some outdoor leisure businesses to reopen like golf courses and marinas.