Pennsylvania to distribute millions in funding to long-term care facilities

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state will begin distributing more than $400 million to Pennsylvania’s long-term care centers tomorrow to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and care for those who have it.

That includes $245 million to nursing facilities. The rest of the money will be distributed between providers with patients who need ventilators, assisted living locations, personal care homes, and adult day care services.

This money is in addition to the $260 million in CARES Act funding for intellectual disability and autism service providers.

