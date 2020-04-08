Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

A stay-at-home order in response to the new coronavirus has meant little traffic on Pittsburgh’s busiest streets, as seen with this sparse assortment of cars on the Parkway North during rush hour on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The order mandates that private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies tabulate their supplies of personal protective equipment, drugs and other medical equipment and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

PEMA will make the commandeered material available where it is needed. Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have issued similar orders.

