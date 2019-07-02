Pennsylvania to start own insurance exchange

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will be rolling out its own online health insurance exchange in the near future.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed House Bill to creates an online health insurance exchange operated by the state. The new exchange will replace the exchange run by the federal government.

Supporters say the new exchange will provide lower premiums and increase access to health insurance, saving Pennsylvania consumers up to $250 million a year in health insurance premiums.

“It’s pretty rare for a program to come along where we can save people money without spending more, but that’s exactly what this program does,” Wolf said. “It’s my goal to have no Pennsylvanian worrying about affording the care they or their loved ones need.”

The state-run exchange is expected to be operational as early as January 2021.