Pennsylvania trooper shot and wounded, prompting standoff

ELKLAND, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state.

Authorities say the shooting Tuesday prompted a standoff with the barricaded gunman that continued into the evening.

Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, when they were met with gunfire. One trooper was shot and was airlifted out.

State police say the trooper was conscious and alert. He was listed in stable condition. State police swarmed the scene as the gunman barricaded himself inside.

