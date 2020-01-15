Pennsylvania university system seeks $20M more in next state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s state university system is making a $20 million funding request, on top of its annual appropriations request, to invest in its redesign.

At his state of the system address on Wednesday, Chancellor Dan Greenstein said the future of the system will depend on the next 12 months.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is requesting a 2% increase in funding in the next budget, to $487 million.

The university system is asking for an additional $20 million, an initial installment of the $100 million it wants over the next five years for its redesign.

​​”Our system redesign is bold, it is transformational, and it is underway,” Greenstein said. “This year, we will decide whether the next year’s state of the system address focuses on continuing with the system redesign or on a very different kind of transformation.”​​

The redesign includes merging services and support among the 14 state-owned universities. Leaders also want to improve technology and enhance online classes.​​

The universities offer the state’s least expensive path to a four-year degree but have seen a 20% enrollment drop over the last 10 years.

Leaders hope the redesign can make things more efficient and attract new students to their schools.

​​Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to present his budget plan next month.