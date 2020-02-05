Pennsylvania waters to get more trophy-sized trout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania anglers will have a better chance of catching a trophy-sized trout when the season begins in the spring.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said it will stock about 60,000 mature trout this year, more than double the number stocked last year.

The hatchery-raised brook, brown and rainbow trout are 2.5 to 3.5 years old and measure 14 to 20 inches. Roughly 70% will be stocked into streams and lakes before the opening days of trout season.

The commission will also stock about 13,000 golden rainbow trout this year, about 40% more than in 2019. Approximately 80% of the golden rainbow trout will be stocked during the preseason, according to a news release.

In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs will add another 1 million trout to waters open to public fishing.

Approximately 9,600 large trout will be distributed among streams in the Keystone Select program, which is subject to delayed harvest artificial lures-only and catch-and-release regulations.

Adult trout stocking schedules are available online.

The regional opening day of trout season is March 28. The statewide opening day is April 18.