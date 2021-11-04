Pennsylvania-wide student financial literacy competition offers chances for monetary prizes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The statewide financial literacy competition “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?” aims to promote financial literacy education while giving Pennsylvania students in grades 7-12 a chance to win monetary prizes for their submissions.

This is the ninth year Harrisburg University has organized the contest, and this year, the Department of the Auditor General is partnering with the school on the initiative. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Eric Darr announced the launch of the annual competition on Thursday.

To be considered for a prize, students can submit a 30-second TikTok video, short essay, or poem about what financial literacy means to them.

“Being financially literate means you know how to be smart with your own money; you know where your tax dollars are going; and you can hold government officials accountable for how they spend your money. It’s never too early to start learning how to be smart with your money, and it’s one of the most important lessons a person can learn in order to achieve future financial success,” DeFoor said in a press release.

Submissions are due by Jan. 31, 2022, and winners will be announced in April. More information about the competition and how to enter it can be found online here.