Pennsylvania woman accused of taking photos of deceased at nursing home

LEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Pennsylvania nursing home employee is charged after authorities say she took and shared photographs of residents after they died.

Stephanie R. Thomas, 28, of Reading, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thomas admitted to taking pictures of three elderly people after they died at the county-owned Berks Heim senior living facility, WPVI-TV reports.

Thomas, a certified nursing assistant, told authorities she took the photos between April and July because her ex-boyfriend “liked that kind of thing.”

Investigators said she also sent pictures to several co-workers and told one of them “it looked cool.”

—

Information from WPVI-TV; https://6abc.com/