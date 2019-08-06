Pennsylvania woman missing with infant daughter

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Pennsylvania woman who has gone missing with her 3-week-old baby.

Ebony Armstead, 32, and her daughter, Princess Nova Jennings, were last seen in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Reading around 9 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Authorities believe Armstead may be confused. They said both may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Armstead is driving a gray or silver 2013 Kia Sorrento with a Pennsylvania license plate of JVL-7066. She was last seen wearing black denim jeans and a pink top.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Reading police at 610-655-6116.