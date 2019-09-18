Pennsylvanians can get free naloxone Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will give away free naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save a person’s life, at 87 locations across the state on Wednesday.

Distributions will primarily take place at state health centers and local health departments from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

Some locations will operate at different hours. The state Department of Health has a map of locations on its website that will be updated throughout the day to let people know if naloxone is still available at the location they want to visit.

A second naloxone distribution day will be held Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as supplies last.

In addition to being able to get naloxone for free on the distribution days, naloxone is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round. The drug is available to many with public and private insurance either for free or at a low cost.