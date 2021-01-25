Pennsylvanians Can Now File Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Applications Online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced today, that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020.

Officials from the departments of Revenue and Aging are encouraging applicants to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications.

“Offering an online filing option gives us a new, user-friendly tool that helps us ensure everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has a simple way to submit their applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “This online option will be especially helpful this year during the COVID-19 pandemic because it will provide applicants with a way to file their applications from the comfort of their homes.”

Applicants can check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

“Most seniors want to age in place by staying in their homes for as long as they are able,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “Every year, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program offers older adults a great opportunity to get some money back on what they have paid out. Many of them live on fixed incomes, so they benefit from the financial assistance provided by this program.”

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.