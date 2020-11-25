Pennsylvanians encouraged to shop virtual, curbside this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community of Economic Development (DCED) encouraged Pennsylvanians Wednesday, to support local businesses safely this year by shopping exclusively online and utilizing curbside pickup options.

DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said there are an array f options to shop from this holiday season.

“Black Friday is enjoyed by both consumers and retailers alike and is a tradition that we encourage people to celebrate in the safest way this year,” said Sec. Davin. “With the recent additions of Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, shoppers now have a vast array of options this holiday season to safely support their favorite retailers—including e-commerce platforms, ordering by phone, purchasing downloadable gift certificates, and picking up products curbside. This year, to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, those options are more important than ever.”

Davin’s advisory comes after Pennsylvania surpassed 10,000 deaths related to COVID-19. While masks are required at all times in all retail establishments in the commonwealth, by shopping virtually and using curbside pickup, Pennsylvanians can limit their risk of contracting and spreading the virus.