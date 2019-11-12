Pennsylvanians should have right to fix own stuff, group says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group is calling on Pennsylvania state lawmakers to introduce and pass “Right to Repair” reforms.

PennPIRG Education Fund released its “What are Pennsylvanians Trying to Fix?” report on Tuesday.​ The report found that 2.3 million Pennsylvanians looked up repairs on the website iFixit.com.

The most popular products searched were cell phones, laptops, automobiles and gaming consoles.

Six of the 10 most popular manufacturers do not provide access to spare parts or technical service information.​ The group says two of the most common searches, for battery and screen replacements, involve products that manufacturers have made increasingly difficult to access.​

PennPIRG says the “Right to Repair” reforms would require manufacturers to make parts and service information available to consumers.​

“Pennsylvanians want to fix their stuff. After all, repairing an old device instead of buying a new one cuts waste and saves us money,” PennPIRG campaign associate Emma Horst-Martz said.

“Too often, consumers are stymied in their repair efforts because most of the top manufacturers won’t provide access to spare parts, repair software, or service diagrams.”​

PennPIRG is hoping the legislation will be introduced in January.

