Pennsylvanians with Irish-inspired names have millions in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The luck of the Irish isn’t just a myth for the nearly 15,000 Pennsylvanians who have Irish-inspired names and over $3.1 million in unclaimed property.

The Pa. Treasury searched the unclaimed property database for people who have Pat, Patty, Patrick, Ireland or Dublin in their names, and that’s when pots of gold were discovered.

The property comes in many forms like uncashed or refund checks, abandoned safe deposit boxes and the treasurer’s favorite, being a veteran herself, military decorations.

“You can’t even put a value on those because they’re priceless. So, purple hearts, bronze stars from folks way back in WWII that served in battle of the bulge,” said Stacy Garrity, (R) STATE Treasurer

Garrity says one in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property for a total of $3.8 billion.

You can see if you have any cash to claim by clicking here.