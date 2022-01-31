Pennsylvania’s avg. gas price $1 more than Jan. 2021; is it the new normal?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The average gas price in Pennsylvania is up almost a dollar compared to this time in 2021 and currently sits at $3.53.

While things eased up a bit in the fall and early winter, experts say we shouldn’t expect any long-term relief at the pump and drivers are resigned to it.

“I guess it’s just like everything else these days. Prices are high and seems like for the foreseeable future they are going to stay high,” said Mark Mowery, a Lancaster County resident.

Mowery says even though “it is what it is,” it is definitely hurting his wallet.

“A year ago, it probably cost me $40-45. Now it’s probably $10 more for a fill up. So, everybody is feeling it, but as far as my daily stuff, it doesn’t affect me as much because I’m running diesel,” Mowery said.

Some worry it will have a snowball effect. Judah Buch, a contractor, says it already is.

“I was hoping with all the stimulus stuff and everything like that the gas prices would drop but it’s one of those things that you kind of have to pass it on to your customers too. Our prices go up when gas prices go up,” Buch said.

But says, for the moment, we all must get used to this new “normal.”

“I have to go where I need to go and we have to pay what we need to pay,” Buch said.

Experts say the best thing to do is shop around for cheapest prices and pay cash when you can.