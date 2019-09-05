Pennsylvania’s live elk camera returns for another bugling season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap are once again offering a live web camera where elk enthusiasts can watch the fall bugling season.

The camera is on state game lands near Benezette, in Elk County, home to the largest herd of free-roaming elk in the Northeast.

The camera streams live 24 hours a day. There are times when no elk are visible but can be heard bugling. The best times to see elk on the camera are at dawn, late in the afternoon, and at dusk.

The camera will live stream until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October.