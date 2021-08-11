Pennsylvania’s top baby names for 2020

In the next several years, elementary Pennsylvania classrooms may see their fair share of Noah, Liam, and Emmas, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration.

Noah topped the list of Pennsylvania’s most popular baby names in 2020, while Emma was the most popular name for girls.

Liam, Benjamin, Mason, and Michael rounded out the top five for boys. Olivia, Charlotte, Ava, and Sophia rounded out the most common names for girls.

Names that start with J were very popular, as James (No. 6), Jack (No. 14), Joseph (No. 15), Jackson (No. 16), and Jacob (No. 19) were all in the top 20 and John was listed at No. 21.

Girl names ending in -a, like Emma (No. 1), Olivia (No. 2), Ava (No. 4), Sophia (No. 5), Amelia (No. 6), Isabella (No. 8), Mia (No. 10), Ella (No. 11), Nora (No. 12), Gianna (No. 17) and Luna (No. 20) were prominent in Pennsylvania in 2020.

The top names were not too different from 2019’s list, with Noah and Liam switching between first and second place for the boys and Emma and Olivia switching first and second place for the girls. Logan dropped out of the top 10, and John had the biggest drop from No. 9 in 2019 to No. 21 in 2020. All 10 girls’ names stayed there from 2019 to 2020.

Nationally, the top names for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry, and Alexander. The top names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn, and Harper.

The top baby names for boys born in Pennsylvania in 2020 were:

Noah (692 babies) Liam (685 babies) Benjamin (512 babies) Mason (491 babies) Michael (486 babies) James (470 babies) Lucas (468 names) Oliver (439 names) Owen (439 names) William (406 names)

The top baby names for girls born in Pennsylvania in 2020 were: