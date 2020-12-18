Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in November despite worsening COVID-19 infection rate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday, its unemployment rate was down 0.8% over the month to 6.6% in November.
Pennsylvania’s rate fell below the U.S. rate (6.7 percent in November) for the first time since May 2015. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.0 percentage points above its November 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.2 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 21,000 in November to 5,637,600, making it the seventh consecutive monthly gain. Employment saw an increase in 7 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gains were in trade, transportation, and utilities – up 10,000 jobs.
Over the past seven months, Pennsylvania has recovered 57.7 percent of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.
TOP STORIES
- Community-wide takeout day announced in York to help support local restaurants
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
- Schedule for virtual 2021 Pa. Farm Show revealed, over 180 virtual exhibits
- US college student jailed in Cayman Islands for 4 months over COVID-19 violation
- Privacy Not Included: protect your privacy from these tech companies