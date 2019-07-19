‘Person of interest’ in custody in off-duty officer slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is in custody.

A Public Safety Department spokesman on Thursday night said the person is held on charges unrelated to the death of 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall. The spokesman did not release the charge or the person’s name and would only say the investigation is ongoing.

Hall died Wednesday at a hospital after he was shot three times in the back early Sunday during a street dispute as one or more parties were going on.

Officials say there was a “strong possibility” that Hall, although off duty, “was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot.”

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

