Senate to vote on Peyton’s Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on Peyton’s Law, a bill that aims to protect more students from often undiagnosed heart conditions.

The bill is named for Mechanicsburg native Peyton Walker, who died from sudden cardiac arrest at just 19 years old. Her family has made it their mission to tell her story, educating the public about heart issues that often go undiagnosed, especially in kids through the Peyton Walker Foundation.

“Informing parents and students of the hidden danger of undetected heart issues and the risk of sudden cardiac arrest is essential if we are to prevent more of these tragic deaths,” said Julie Walker, executive director of The Peyton Walker Foundation. “We thank Sen. [Mike] Regan and heart heroes like Scott and Melody Stephens for advocating on behalf of Pennsylvania student-athletes and their families. With all of the medical advances, why are we giving our kids the same physicals that we, as parents, received 30, 40 or 50 years ago? This is unacceptable. We are failing our precious children.”

Senate Bill 836 would enhance the existing PIAA sports physical form to include information about requesting an electrocardiogram. It would also require the Pennsylvania Department of Education to post information on its website about sudden cardiac arrest, the importance of EKG’s, and the signs and symptoms of heart disease that can lead to cardiac arrest.

Saturday will mark six years since Peyton’s death.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will head to the House for approval.