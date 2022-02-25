PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Unemployment levels are at historically low levels, but dozens of Midstate workers are getting pink slips in the coming weeks.

PHEAA, the state’s higher education assistance agency, is letting 43 employees go. PHEAA is eliminating their jobs that deal with information technology. Those workers are getting a severance package.

PHEAA says the move will save five million dollars each year. The layoffs happen next month.