PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia’s ban on single-use plastic bags rolled out on Thursday, July 1.

Businesses in the city will now have until October 1 to start phasing out the bags before warnings are issued. The ban also includes paper bags that are not made with recycled material.

The ban passed in 2019, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Philadelphia will be completely plastic-free by April of 2020 and will issue violations to non-compliant businesses.