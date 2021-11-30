Philadelphia boy shot 18 times while waiting for bus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus to take him home from school was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood when two unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.

Police said Jefferson was shot 18 times throughout his body. The boy died at a local hospital a short time later.

More than 500 homicides had been recorded in the city as of Monday, the highest number since at least 1990.