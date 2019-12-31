Philadelphia homicide rate hits high for decade; 355 killed

Philadelphia (AP) — The city’s new police chief has a challenging agenda ahead that includes addressing the city’s daily gun violence.

Two shooting deaths Tuesday make 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade. Police have tallied 355 slayings this year, two more than 2018.

City-data shows the figure had fallen to below 250 homicides just a few years ago. Police say they’ve made arrests in just over half the homicide cases this year.

Separately, they say about 1,450 people were shot in Philadelphia in 2019. Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw takes over the Philadelphia department in February.

