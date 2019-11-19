Philadelphia mother accused of killing quadriplegic daughter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia woman has been charged with murder in the death of her adult quadriplegic daughter.

Authorities say 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikhovskaya is also charged with false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death stemming from the death of her 32-year-old daughter, Yulia. She was arrested Saturday, and the charges were made public Monday.

Yulia Nezhikhovskaya was pronounced dead at the family home last December. But authorities have not revealed a possible motive or cause of death.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Yelena Nezhikhovskaya has retained an attorney.

