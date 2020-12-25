Philadelphia police report shows failures in response to George Floyd protests

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report found failures in Philadelphia’s police response to protests over the murder of George Floyd.

The protesters clashed with police in May and June 2020, where there was extensive property damage after looting and arson.

The independent review was commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenny and led by a research group and law firm native to Philadelphia. The report found there was short-staffing, emotional responses from officers, and sometimes excessive use of force, like misuse of tear gas and pepper spray.

Some Philly officers are facing criminal charges for the alleged excessive force.

The report outlines 77 recommendations to better prepare and respond to protests. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has already begun implementing these recommendations.