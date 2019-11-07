Philadelphia police seek gunman who shot 10-year-old boy in head

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Authorities have released surveillance photos of a car involved in a drive-by shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old boy as he walked home from school in northeast Philadelphia.

Police said an unknown person fired multiple shots from a red Pontiac G6 in the direction of the boy, striking him once in the back of the head Wednesday afternoon. They said a motive is unknown at this time.

Police Captain John Walker said a person who returned fire on the Pontiac was taken into custody. Officers recovered that person’s gun inside a recycling bin, WPVI-TV reported.

The incident comes just weeks after a pair of Philadelphia shootings that left a 2-year-old girl dead and an 11-month-old boy fighting for his life.

