DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – While restrictions are easing in hospitals, local doctors say COVID-19 cases are slowly rising, but not enough to reinstate indoor mask mandates.

Dr. Goldman, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UPMC, says he attributes that to less masking and people just getting tired of the disease.

However, hospitalizations aren’t increasing due to the vaccine immunity that two-thirds of Pennsylvanians have.

He agrees that easing restrictions in a hospital setting is acceptable based on wastewater studies as well. However, reinstating public indoor mask mandates like Philidelphia, not so much.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“I would personally not recommend it for Harrisburg or Central Pennsylvania because I think we have relatively few cases. Things like wastewater tell us we’re likely to have few cases in the near future,” Dr. Goldman said.

Dr. Goldman explains that it is all about trends in the south going into warmer weather. If there is an increase there, then the northeast should prepare.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Plus, learn more on abc27 Monday night at 5 and 6 p.m.