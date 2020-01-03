Philadelphia to pay $4.15M to man over wrongful conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $4.15 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

It’s one of the largest such payouts in city history.

City officials agreed last week to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by Shaurn Thomas, who was 20 when he was convicted of second-degree murder in a 1990 robbery and killing.

Thomas has said he was in custody on the day of the killing for an unrelated crime involving the attempted theft of a motorcycle.

His murder conviction was vacated in 2017.

