Live Now
Beyond the Forecast Holiday Outlook

Philly judge accused of sticking club with unpaid fees

Uncategorized

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A county judge in Philadelphia is accused of failing to pay thousands in dues to a fitness and social club and ignoring litigation aimed at getting him to pay up.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio also faces allegations by the Judicial Conduct Board that he didn’t disclose tax liens on his assets placed by the state Revenue Department.

DiClaudio didn’t return a phone message seeking comment left at his judicial chambers.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss