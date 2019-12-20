Philly judge accused of sticking club with unpaid fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A county judge in Philadelphia is accused of failing to pay thousands in dues to a fitness and social club and ignoring litigation aimed at getting him to pay up.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio also faces allegations by the Judicial Conduct Board that he didn’t disclose tax liens on his assets placed by the state Revenue Department.

DiClaudio didn’t return a phone message seeking comment left at his judicial chambers.

