Pittsburgh cop killer faces death penalty

PITTSBURGH (WTHM) – Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in the death of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot to death last month.

The Allegheny County district attorney’s office informed the court Monday, they intend to seek capital punishment should 30-year-old Christian Bey be convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors also unsealed homicide and firearms crimes criminal complaint against Bey in the July 14 shooting of 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall during a dispute in the Homewood neighborhood as a party was going on.

Prosecutors say the death penalty would be warranted because the victim was an officer, the slaying allegedly occurred during commission of another felony and there was also risk to another person.

Bey remains in custody; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

