Pittsburgh officer shot, suspect dead in exchange of gunfire

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say a Pittsburgh police officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect dead.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said police were called to a reported officer-involved shooting at about 7 p.m.

Thursday near the intersection of East Ohio Street and Madison Avenue. The officer was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he is alert and recovering.

The suspect was pronounced dead. The shooting will be investigated by Allegheny County police. Police did not release further details.

