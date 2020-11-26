Plastic makers applaud Governor Wolf for making less plastic and more jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill into law Wednesday, which enables greater adoption of advanced plastics recycling and creates American jobs.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) welcomed the legislation and issued a statement saying “It will help Pennsylvania attract new recycling businesses and support job creation, while keeping more plastic out of landfills and, instead, turning them into valuable new materials and products.”

Successful recycling infrastructure already exists for plastics labeled Nos. 1-2, such as soda bottles and milk jugs. These new advanced recycling operations are focused on plastics Nos. 3-7, such as candy wrappers, bags and packaging, which are a burden on municipal recycling programs because they cannot be recycled in the existing mechanical recycling infrastructure.

Pennsylvania becomes the ninth state to pass such legislation since 2017 joing the likes of Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, Iowa, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Ohio.

“Not only does this law recognize that innovative advanced recycling technologies will help us achieve a more circular economy for plastics, it could also help states and communities meet their recycling or zero waste goals,” the ACC added.

Although the technology has been proven for decades, it has only recently become viable to deploy at a commercial scale.