READING, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire on a playground during a fight among teenagers in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading left one young person dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

Reading police said 15 to 30 young people, some from outside the city and all believed to be 16 to 18 years old, had gathered at the playground in Brookline Park “to engage in a fight.” They said gunfire from multiple individuals in the park then rang out.

Chief Richard Tornielli said officers responding to the 7:45 p.m. Monday shooting found one male victim dead. Three others were taken to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds; all were reported in good condition and expected to survive.

Tornielli said at least one house was struck by gunfire. No arrests were immediately announced.

Mayor Eddie Moran vowed to reach out to the school district and faith-based and nonprofit organizations to try to stem the violence. He also vowed to talk to council members to try to have at least $1 million allocated for youth programming and after-school services.