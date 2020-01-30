Police: 4-year-old boy shot and killed in North Philadelphia during home invasion

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.(WHTM) — Our ABC sister station WPVI Action News 6 reports a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during a home invasion in North Philadelphia early Thursday.

WPVI says crime scene investigators and detectives are collecting evidence at the home on the 2100 block of Lambert Street near West Susquehanna Avenue.

The 911 call was placed shortly before 1 a.m. for a home invasion robbery.

Police say a father had been home with the 4-year-old victim and a younger child, while their mother was at work.

“He reported that it was a home invasion robbery when he called it into police radio and to the first responding officers,” according to Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter.” We don’t have any viable flash at this time regarding the person involved, but hopefully, as he is questioned at Homicide we will be able to get a clearer picture as to what exactly happened.”

Action News 6 says when police arrived the father was downstairs holding the younger child, the 4-year-old was found upstairs in a bedroom unconscious and unresponsive.They say the boy’s father is being interviewed by police as investigators work to learn more about this latest case of a child being shot.

Police are looking for surveillance videos in the area.