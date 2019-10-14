Police: 5 men, 1 teen boy struck in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say six people ranging in ages from 14 to 27 have been hit by gunfire in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia police news release says six victims were taken to Temple University Hospital after 911 calls of a shooting came in at about 5:24 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the six males are in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened near the 8th Street and Clearfield Street intersection.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said the only witnesses police currently had were the victims.

No further information was released.

