PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was shot by a police officer after attacking officers with a screwdriver in a police station in north Philadelphia.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police said the man, who was wearing a mask, entered the lobby of the 39th police district building at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said an officer opened a side door to try to hear what the man was saying, and he lunged inside with a screwdriver and attacked officers. One officer fired, striking the man in the torso. The 23-year-old suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

One officer had a head injury and another an elbow injury.