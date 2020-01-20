Police: Armed woman shot, wounded by state trooper

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) – State police say an armed woman was shot and wounded by a state trooper in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Lawrence County say troopers responded just after 9 a.m. Monday to a Slippery Rock Township location where a woman was reported causing a disturbance.

Trooper R. Dan Kesten said the woman was armed and failed to comply with the demands of the troopers.

Kesten said the troopers’ lives “became endangered and they fired at her.” She was taken to a hospital.

No information was available about her condition. Police say she will face charges. The troopers weren’t injured.

