Man arrested for robbery of Berks County bank

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a man they say is responsible for the robbery of an Ephrata National Bank branch.

Kevin Pierce fled the bank in Morgantown with an unknown amount of cash after handing a note to the teller stating that he had a gun, police said.

Police said no gun was shown during the robbing.

Pierce called the police and admitted to robbing the bank at 6296 Morgantown Road. He said that he committed the robbery on his way home to Honey Brook, police said.

Police were able to recover the stolen cash.