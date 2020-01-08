1  of  8
Police: Attack on Trump supporter sparked false alarm

Uncategorized

by: The Associated Press

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — An altercation over a man’s open support of President Donald Trump led to an active shooter scare at a Pennsylvania mall.

Police say a Trump supporter who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat pulled a gun in another man who threatened to assault him if he did not remove the hat.

Police say the alleged assailant swatted at the hat to knock it off the man’s head. The Citizens Voice reports that details of the Dec. 30 dispute spread on social media and caused a panic at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the Trump supporter is the victim and they are looking for the person who attempted to assault him.

