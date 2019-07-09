Police capture man who allegedly killed girlfriend’s son

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who was on parole for a previous homicide stabbed his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son to death during a domestic dispute.

Keith Burley was apprehended Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Youngstown, Ohio. Authorities say he didn’t put up a struggle, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained a lawyer.

Pennsylvania state police say the 43-year-old killed the boy around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house in New Castle. The boy’s 7-year-old sibling ran over to a neighboring home for help.

Authorities say Burley’s 36-year-old girlfriend and the children were in a vehicle with him when she got out of the car to call for help. Burley then drove away with her children still inside and went to a friend’s house, where the stabbing occurred.

This story has been updated to correct the age of the child who was killed, as per authorities.

