Police continue investigation of two Sunday explosions in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police continue to investigate two explosions that occurred late Sunday evening in Pittsburgh.

The first explosion happened last night around 9 p.m. in the Lawrenceville area. Police say someone in a moving vehicle threw a device at a parked car. Approximately 90 minutes later, a second explosion happened in the Hill District.

Local officers believe no one was targeted in either explosion, and the incidents occurred at random.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando explains the law enforcement effort to investigate both explosions.

“A short time after this incident occurred, there was a report in the Hill District at the corner of Reed and Dinwitty Street, of another explosion, some homeowners said that they could feel their house shaking,” Commander Lando said. “So we have a second set of officers and an additional unit from our bomb squad and the fire investigations unit that are up there right now.”

Police are searching for a white pickup truck in connection with the first incident, and are reviewing video from the second location.