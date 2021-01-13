Police continue search for missing Schuylkill County woman

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ashland Borough Police Department continues to search for Caroline Hallinan, 35, who went missing from her Spruce Street residence on Jan. 5.

According to the police report, Hallinan said she was going for a walk to the park and never returned. She has ties to the East Stroudsburg area and is described as being 5’3″ with black hair and blue eyes.

The Ashland Borough PD reported that Hallinan suffers from mental health and medical issues, and may be suicidal.

Anyone with information about Hallinan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashland Borough Police Department at 570-462-1991 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their online tip form.