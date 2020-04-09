Police investigate Mobil armed robbery in Cressona

CRESSONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Schuylkill Haven police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Mobil gas station on 20 Pottsville Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man robbed the store around 4:30 a.m. He pulled out a black pistol and demanded money before running away with an undetermined amount. The man was last seen walking toward Main Street holding the cash drawer.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing a hooded tan jacket, blue jeans, and a black face mask. He was also seen walking pigeon-toed and additionally described as having a thin build, height between 6′ – 6’4.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Schuylkill Haven Station at 570-754-4600