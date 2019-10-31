Police investigate new sex abuse allegation on Jerry Sandusky

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State police are investigating a new allegation of sexual abuse by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky nearly eight years after he was indicted on child sexual abuse charges, a university spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

According to our partners at Centre Daily Times, an individual who visited the Lasch Building told police Tuesday they were sexually assaulted by Sandusky between June 2000 and September 2010, according to police and spokesman Wyatt DuBois.

“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” DuBois said Wednesday. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”

Al Lindsay, Sandusky’s defense lawyer, said Thursday he has not yet spoken with Sandusky about the “vague” allegation, but “look(s) forward to finding out what all of this is about.”

Sandusky, 75, is scheduled to be resentenced Nov. 8 for his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction. He was found guilty and sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years in state prison.

The state Superior Court in February rejected most aspects of Sandusky’s broad appeal, including his request for a new trial, but ruled that mandatory minimums were improperly applied and ordered a new sentencing.

Sandusky, Lindsay and defense lawyer Peter Goldberger asked a federal court earlier this month to grant him a new trial or release him from Laurel Highlands state prison in Somerset County. The petition repeated many of the claims he made in state court, including a violation of due process and legal mistakes by his previous legal team.

The U.S. Department of Education is hitting Penn State with a record $2.4 million fine for violating a law that requires colleges and universities to report campus crimes and warn people if their safety is threatened.