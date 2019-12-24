Police investigating theft of two flat-bed trailers

PAXINOS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Stonington station are investigating a theft of two flat-bed trailers in Northumberland County.

Police say the theft occurred between November 29 through 30 at Carolina Carports at 925 Bottle Drive in Shamokin Township.

According to police, the first trailer was stolen at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 and the second trailer was stolen on Nov. 30 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Both trailers were stolen from the lot utilizing a four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the rear passenger side door a different color from the rest of the vehicle, police say.

Both trailers were parked inside a fenced-in lot and had materials to assemble two separate carports.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Stonington Station at 570-286-5601 and speak to Troper Wolff.