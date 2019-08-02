Police locate mother of baby abandoned on porch in Philadelphia suburb

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they have identified the mother of an hours-old newborn found abandoned on the porch of a home in a Philadelphia suburb.

“A juvenile female has been identified as the mother of the abandoned child,” Upper Darby police said in a statement Friday. “The juvenile was offered the help that she needs and charges are pending.”

Police told WPVI-TV the mother is a 15-year-old township resident who had the baby girl late Monday or early Tuesday.

The newborn was discovered wrapped in a blanket when she was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were in the mid-90s.

The teen mother is going to be charged with recklessly endangering the welfare of a child, WPVI reported.

The baby girl was released from a hospital Thursday and placed into protective custody.