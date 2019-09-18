Police looking for missing 88-year-old man

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Forks Township Police Department are searching for 88-year-old Robert Altorfer.

Police say Altorfer is driving a White 2014 Toyota Prius, with a Pa. Registration Gca1038.

Altorfer was last seen in the area of the 200 block of “Patterson Walk” in Easton, Pa. at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe this Altorfer may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Altorfer is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Forks Twp.  PD at (610)759-2200.

